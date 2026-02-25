Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.6875.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $125,591.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,423.25. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,112. The trade was a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,253,463 shares of company stock worth $105,384,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Samsara by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Samsara by 6,078.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOT opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -326.76 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

