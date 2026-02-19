Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.20 and last traded at GBX 145.80. Approximately 475,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 856,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 262.50.

The firm has a market cap of £179.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX 15.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 22.60%.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt.

