Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.54. 281,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,869,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60.

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -0.15.

Landore Resources Company Profile

Landore Resources (AIM: LND) is the 100% owner of the highly prospective BAM Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which has a resource estimate of 1.5M oz Au.

Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.

