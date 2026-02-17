Mother Iggy Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.30 Million (MOTHER)

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Mother Iggy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mother Iggy has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $185.61 thousand worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mother Iggy has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,925.08 or 0.98793059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mother Iggy

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. The official website for Mother Iggy is www.mother.fun.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.00134865 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $213,131.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother Iggy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mother Iggy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mother Iggy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

