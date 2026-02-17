M&G PLC Sells 68,872 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

M&G PLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,872 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $234.56 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $255.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

