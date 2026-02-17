Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,131 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 51,742 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Westaim Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.19. Westaim has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

About Westaim

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on creating value through specialized credit, real estate and private equity strategies. The company operates as a capital allocator, partnering with experienced managers to deploy capital across a range of alternative asset classes. Westaim’s platform is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a flexible mandate that can adapt to changing market conditions.

Through its private equity activities, Westaim invests alongside established sponsors in opportunities spanning leveraged buyouts, growth equity and carve-out transactions.

