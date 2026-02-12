Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $542.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.21 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price target on Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 541.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,304,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,900,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,852 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,263,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,439 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,075,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

