Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kimco Realty Trading Up 3.6%
Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $542.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.21 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Record occupancy and strong leasing — Management reported leasing gains that pushed portfolio occupancy to an all?time high (around low?to?mid 90s%), a key sign of demand resilience for Kimco’s grocery?anchored shopping centers. Kimco Realty tops Q4 forecasts as portfolio occupancy hits record
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and EPS/FFO beat or matched expectations — Q4 revenue of ~$542.5M topped estimates and quarterly EPS/FFO came in roughly in line to slightly ahead of consensus (FFO/EPS ~$0.44 vs. ~$0.43 estimate), showing underlying rent and NOI strength. Kimco Realty earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish 2026 outlook — Management provided initial FY?2026 guidance well above prior consensus (guidance range ~1.80–1.84), signaling management expects meaningful earnings/FFO growth next year, which is driving the upward price reaction. Kimco’s Q4 FFO Meets Estimates, Revenues Beat, Occupancy Improves
- Positive Sentiment: Company emphasizes resilient leasing and NOI growth — Management highlighted rising NOI and resilient leasing demand as drivers of cash flow stability for the portfolio, supporting dividend coverage and long?term REIT metrics. Kimco Realty forecasts strong annual results on resilient leasing demand
- Neutral Sentiment: FFO largely in?line with estimates — While FFO improved year?over?year (from ~$0.42 to ~$0.44), it was essentially in line with consensus rather than a large surprise, so the move largely reflects guidance and occupancy strength rather than an upside FFO shock. Kimco Realty (KIM) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Modest organic growth — Q4 revenue rose roughly mid?single digits year?over?year (~3.3%), indicating steady but not explosive top?line growth; investors are weighing occupancy/guidance more heavily. Kimco Realty® Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 541.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,304,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,900,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,852 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,263,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,439 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,075,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.
Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.
