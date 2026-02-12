Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Arete Research set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.72.

Roku Stock Down 3.3%

Insider Transactions at Roku

ROKU opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. Roku has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -439.43 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $79,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $635,158. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,807.36. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,790 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,259. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

