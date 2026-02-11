Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 18,285 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VUG stock opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.62 and a 200-day moving average of $478.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

