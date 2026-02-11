Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $40.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $341.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $582.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

