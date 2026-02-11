Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Niagen Bioscience, Inc. $NAGE

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Niagen Bioscience news, CFO Ozan Pamir purchased 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,406.65. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,203.32. This trade represents a 153.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Niagen Bioscience Stock Up 0.4%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Niagen Bioscience stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Niagen Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niagen Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Niagen Bioscience Profile

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

