Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.88, but opened at $70.86. Astronics shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 1,133 shares changing hands.

Astronics Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

