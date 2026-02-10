Datatrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 50.2% – Time to Sell?

Datatrak International Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) shares fell 50.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.3738 and last traded at $0.3738. 5,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,864% from the average session volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Datatrak International Trading Down 50.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Datatrak International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates.

