Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Shares Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. 44,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 70,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.
Wesfarmers Trading Up 2.0%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44.
About Wesfarmers
Wesfarmers Limited is one of Australia’s largest diversified corporations, headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Established in 1914 as a farmers’ cooperative, the company has evolved into a broad-based conglomerate with operations spanning retail, industrials, chemicals, energy and resources. Wesfarmers is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and trades in the United States over-the-counter under the symbol WFAFY.
In the retail sector, Wesfarmers owns and operates a number of high-profile brands, including Bunnings Warehouse, Kmart, Target and Officeworks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wesfarmers
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.