Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Here’s Why

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.7050. 64,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 197,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Up 10.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $522.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.79.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANRO. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,636,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alto Neuroscience by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 9.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 84,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 4.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 49,535 shares during the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

