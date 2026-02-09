Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 9th (AZO, ERO, GRG, KD, LI, MSFT, ORCL, RNR, UCB, ULVR)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 9th:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $3,900.00 price target on the stock.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Greggs (LON:GRG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,610 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,500.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $328.00 price target on the stock.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 5,150 target price on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.