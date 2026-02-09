Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 9th (AZO, ERO, GRG, KD, LI, MSFT, ORCL, RNR, UCB, ULVR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 9th:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $3,900.00 price target on the stock.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Greggs (LON:GRG)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,610 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,500.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $328.00 price target on the stock.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 5,150 target price on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

