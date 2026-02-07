Andrew Inglis Sells 103,554 Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Inglis sold 103,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $141,868.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,271,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,153.65. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 5th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Kosmos Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Independent coverage: Seeking Alpha published a feature framing KOS as a “high?stakes bet” on an oil rebound — a deep-dive that can attract retail and momentum traders but does not represent a company catalyst. Article Title

Independent coverage: Seeking Alpha published a feature framing KOS as a “high?stakes bet” on an oil rebound — a deep-dive that can attract retail and momentum traders but does not represent a company catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership: Several large funds (American Century, Patient Capital, Equinox, Vanguard, Geode) hold substantial positions; institutional ownership is reported at ~95% — high institutional stakes can limit float and amplify price moves on limited volume. Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership: Several large funds (American Century, Patient Capital, Equinox, Vanguard, Geode) hold substantial positions; institutional ownership is reported at ~95% — high institutional stakes can limit float and amplify price moves on limited volume. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: Recent notes are mixed — Goldman Sachs raised its target modestly to $2.00 (neutral); other firms have cut targets (Sanford Bernstein cut to $0.80). Consensus remains around a “Hold” with a ~ $2.08 average target, giving limited near?term analyst upside. Analyst Coverage

Analyst mix: Recent notes are mixed — Goldman Sachs raised its target modestly to $2.00 (neutral); other firms have cut targets (Sanford Bernstein cut to $0.80). Consensus remains around a “Hold” with a ~ $2.08 average target, giving limited near?term analyst upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent; filings: Read More.

Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent; filings: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO and other senior execs: CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold ~79,124 shares (filing: Read More.); SVP Josh Marion and CAO Ronald W. Glass also sold meaningful stakes across Feb. 3–4 (filings: Read More., Read More.). These coordinated sales by several insiders are a negative governance/sentiment signal.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 153,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 143,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 245,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high?impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

