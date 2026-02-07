Financial Survey: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) versus ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -67.40% -114.28% -48.09% Alphatec -21.28% N/A -19.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Alphatec 1 1 10 0 2.75

Risk & Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.14%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $22.82, indicating a potential upside of 65.11%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Alphatec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $31.39 million 12.19 -$18.91 million ($0.84) -16.02 Alphatec $611.56 million 3.36 -$162.12 million ($1.04) -13.29

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphatec beats ClearPoint Neuro on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems. It also provides split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; spinal implants and fixation systems comprising NanoTec surface modifications, Calibrate PSX, and Invictus, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization. In addition, the company provides biologics comprising 3D ProFuse Osteoconductive Bioscaffold for ease of handling and better endplate-to-endplate contact; AlphaGRAFT Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) comprising demineralized human tissues; AlphaGRAFT DBM Fibers comprising demineralized fibers; AlphaGRAFT Cellular Bone Matrix (CBM), a growth factor-enriched cellular bone matrix; AlphaGRAFT CBM that is delivered in granular, fiber, or structural form; BioCORE Moldable Bioactive Graft, a synthetic mineral-collagen composite matrix that can be molded to fit the bone defect; and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, an allograft for spinal surgical barrier applications. The company sells its products through a network of independent sales agents and direct sales representatives. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

