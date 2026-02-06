NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) & Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Critical Review

Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Unitronix and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitronix 0 0 0 0 0.00 NetSol Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Unitronix and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitronix N/A N/A N/A NetSol Technologies 0.78% 1.30% 0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Unitronix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Unitronix and NetSol Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitronix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $66.09 million 0.54 $2.92 million $0.04 76.00

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Unitronix.

Volatility & Risk

Unitronix has a beta of 5.97, meaning that its stock price is 497% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Unitronix on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unitronix

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration. The company also explores for gold and base metal properties. Unitronix Corporation was founded in 1975 and is based in Marlton, New Jersey. Unitronix Corporation is a subsidiary of Istamar Holdings.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

