PMI (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

PMI (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 80,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 165,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader “PMI” economic headlines (ISM/Canada/Australia PMI data) appeared in the feed but are unrelated to Picard Medical’s business and are unlikely to drive the company’s stock moves. Canada’s Economy Is ‘On Life Support’
- Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announced a class action filed against Picard Medical covering purchases between Sept. 2 and Oct. 31, 2025, alleging federal securities violations and seeking damages on behalf of the class. Bronstein Class Action
- Negative Sentiment: Portnoy Law Firm issued a class?action notice for investors who bought shares between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31, 2025 and is soliciting lead?plaintiff motions (deadline noted). Portnoy Law Firm Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms (DJS Law Group, Schall Law Firm, Robbins LLP, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, Frank R. Cruz’s office) announced investigations or reminded investors of the class action and lead?plaintiff deadlines — increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation and competing lead?plaintiff motions. DJS Law Group Notice Schall Law Firm DJS Duplicate
- Negative Sentiment: Some notices reference a specific October 23, 2025 aftermarket event as the catalyst for investor losses; that timing focuses claims on the company’s disclosures around that date and narrows the alleged class period. Frank R. Cruz Investigation
PMI Trading Down 5.1%
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About PMI
Picard Medical Inc is a medical technology company which manufactures and sells the only total artificial heart. Picard Medical Inc is based in TUCSON, Ariz.
