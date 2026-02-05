Genpact (NYSE:G) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%. Genpact updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.920-0.930 EPS.

Genpact Trading Down 1.8%

Genpact stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,979.90. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,475. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Genpact by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 511,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Genpact by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

