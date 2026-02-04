Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 3,479,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average daily volume of 543,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Granada Gold Mine Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Gold Bullion Development Corp. and changed its name to Granada Gold Mine Inc in January 2017. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

