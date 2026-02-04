Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,544,605 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 1,830,198 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,123,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,123,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Nomura Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Nomura had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMR. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMR

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 611,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 7.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 11.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura’s principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.