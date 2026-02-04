Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.93 and last traded at $68.0450, with a volume of 8434851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 11.1%

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 548.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

