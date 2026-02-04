YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 916770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4705 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6,612.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,108,000.

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

