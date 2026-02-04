Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 15,702 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $272.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $298.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

