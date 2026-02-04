Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,616 and last traded at GBX 4,546, with a volume of 285492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,248.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 price target on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,304.67.

Get Plus500 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUS

Plus500 Stock Up 2.2%

About Plus500

The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,703.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,349.13.

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.