Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,346 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 24,385 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,907. The stock has a market cap of $331.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $56.22.

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the MSCI EAFE Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection EFAA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.