Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) versus DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) Head to Head Comparison

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) and DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Héroux-Devtek and DEFSEC Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Héroux-Devtek N/A N/A N/A DEFSEC Technologies -195.30% -160.64% -95.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Héroux-Devtek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of DEFSEC Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Héroux-Devtek 0 0 0 0 0.00 DEFSEC Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Héroux-Devtek and DEFSEC Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Héroux-Devtek and DEFSEC Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Héroux-Devtek N/A N/A N/A $0.32 67.61 DEFSEC Technologies $3.53 million 0.79 -$6.88 million ($25.94) -0.07

Héroux-Devtek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DEFSEC Technologies. DEFSEC Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Héroux-Devtek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Héroux-Devtek beats DEFSEC Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves civil and defence sectors of the aerospace market. It operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Spain, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Heroux Inc. and changed its name to Héroux-Devtek Inc. in 2000. Héroux-Devtek Inc. was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

About DEFSEC Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DEFSEC develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The Company’s current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons. Other DEFSEC products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The Company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with applications across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

