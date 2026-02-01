crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. crvUSD has a total market cap of $311.85 million and $193.14 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001280 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD launched on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 312,896,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,899,625 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.finance. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 312,951,712.2671554. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99598074 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $189,863,052.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

