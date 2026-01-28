Saitama One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Saitama has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $10.00 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,710,298,440 coins and its circulating supply is 44,701,355,157 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,710,298,439.59092177 with 44,701,355,157.07475214 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00016505 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

