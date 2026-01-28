Washington Trust Bank Has $61 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,423 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $191.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.
In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $293,285,232 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: China reportedly approved imports of Nvidia’s H200 AI chips, easing a major geopolitical/headwind and opening a large addressable market (Alibaba and others cited). This drove optimism about incremental China sales. Reuters: China gives green light to importing first batch of Nvidia’s H200 AI chips
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia committed $2 billion to CoreWeave to accelerate build-out of AI data-center capacity — a strategic vote of confidence that should support long-term GPU demand for training workloads and signal stronger ecosystem control. TechCrunch: Nvidia invests $2B to help CoreWeave add 5GW of AI compute
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia released open-source AI models for faster, cheaper weather forecasts — a product/PR win that highlights expansion beyond chips into AI software and model leadership, supporting ecosystem stickiness. Reuters: Nvidia unveils AI models for weather forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context: a Fed decision and earnings from major tech names (Microsoft, Meta, Tesla) could sway broader risk-on/risk-off flows that affect NVDA’s momentum. Proactive Investors: Nasdaq called higher ahead of Fed decision and trio of Mag 7 earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media price-target pieces and 2026 forecasts (various outlets) are reinforcing bullish narratives but are not immediate catalysts; they matter more for conviction than intraday moves. 24/7 Wall St.: Price prediction
- Negative Sentiment: Microsoft’s Maia 200 inference chip and hyperscaler custom silicon efforts continue to chip away at Nvidia’s addressable inference market; over time this could reduce demand for some third?party GPUs, a medium-term competitive risk. Reuters: Microsoft rolls out next-generation AI chips
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts flag that Nvidia’s CoreWeave deal also highlights counterparty risk (overreliance on partners, or funding/lock-in concerns) — a reminder that strategic investments carry execution and financial-risk tradeoffs. MarketBeat: CoreWeave: Nvidia Deal Divides Analysts
NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.41.
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
