LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 103792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Lin sold 30,229 shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $423,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,906. This trade represents a 24.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,101,965 shares of company stock worth $15,427,510 in the last 90 days.
The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.
