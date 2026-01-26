iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.65 and last traded at $77.6190, with a volume of 118439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth $2,128,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $376,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

