Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.9710, with a volume of 3640210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of research firms have commented on EXK. Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 31.18%.The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbington Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Abbington Investment Group now owns 395,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

