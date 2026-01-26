Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Hitek Global in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

HKIT stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Hitek Global has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hitek Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.29% of Hitek Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

