Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 30.51%.Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.57%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

