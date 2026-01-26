Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Receives $135.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.1818.

Several research firms have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

NYSE SF opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 32.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2,727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,326,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,377,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $56,126,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,674,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 206.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 379,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full?service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research?driven insights.

The firm’s main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

