Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $44.54 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $44,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 price objective on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

Watsco Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of WSO stock opened at $384.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.95 and a 200-day moving average of $386.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.05 and a 12-month high of $535.40.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

Featured Stories

