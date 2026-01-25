Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Sells $18,348.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,348.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,424. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Elbaz sold 4,820 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $19,231.80.

Airgain Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.87. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Airgain has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 24.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 270.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

