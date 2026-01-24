CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $24.70. CompoSecure shares last traded at $25.0030, with a volume of 510,802 shares traded.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CompoSecure from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on CompoSecure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 291.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 25.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure’s offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company’s product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

