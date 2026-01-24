Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Stephens

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.12.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.75. The company had a trading volume of 726,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,817. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $429.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.48, for a total transaction of $58,762.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,803.76. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $191,361.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $965,250.02. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,053 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,919. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

