USDS (USDS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.11 Billion

USDS (USDS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One USDS token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.11 billion and approximately $135.00 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDS Profile

USDS’s total supply is 9,406,010,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. The official website for USDS is sky.money. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 9,434,181,520.6871351. The last known price of USDS is 0.99968776 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $130,235,699.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

