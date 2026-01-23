International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on January 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on January 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.
Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/9/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/8/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 1/8/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 1/8/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/8/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/10/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/10/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/10/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 12/3/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 12/3/2025.
International Business Machines stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.69.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.86.
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target and signaled upside potential for IBM, a move cited by several outlets as a reason the stock is expected to rise. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target to $330 and added IBM to a tactical outperform list — another institutional vote of confidence that supports upside ahead of earnings. Evercore ISI raises IBM price target to $330, adds stock to tactical outperform list
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a Buy and sees software growth re-accelerating in 2026 — analysts expect upward estimate revisions on the back of watsonx.ai momentum and the Confluent deal. IBM software growth seen reaccelerating ahead of earnings: Jefferies
- Positive Sentiment: New IBM research (with Ansys and DARPA) built a machine?learning model for next?generation chip design — a technical win that underscores IBM’s R&D leverage in AI and semiconductors. Why IBM’s New Machine-Learning Model Is a Big Deal for Next-Generation Chips
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights January 28 as a key catalyst — analysts are expecting solid Q4 results driven by consulting/AI services and a Z17 mainframe refresh, which could clarify 2026 guidance. Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 28
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term market reaction: outlets reported IBM trading higher after upgrades (intra?day moves reflect sentiment but not earnings outcomes). International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage is mixed: many pieces position IBM as a solid AI play but remind investors to weigh a premium multiple and competitive risks. IBM Q4 Earnings Loom: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock Ahead of Results?
- Negative Sentiment: Some headlines note the stock has pulled back despite upgrades — a reminder that buy-side conviction varies and that elevated expectations can leave the stock vulnerable to any earnings miss. IBM Stock: Slides Even as Analysts Raise Targets Ahead of Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage are watch?items: IBM trades at a premium P/E and carries meaningful debt (debt/equity ~1.97), which could amplify downside if growth stalls. IBM Stock: Slides Even as Analysts Raise Targets Ahead of Earnings
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 587,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,156,000 after acquiring an additional 72,082 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $6,884,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
