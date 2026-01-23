International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on January 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on January 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/9/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/8/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 1/8/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 1/8/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/8/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 12/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 12/3/2025.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 587,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,156,000 after acquiring an additional 72,082 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $6,884,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

