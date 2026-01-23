SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 68,052 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,052 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.09. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $56.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 120.28%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

