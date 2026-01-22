Anpario (LON:ANP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 550 to GBX 570. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anpario traded as high as GBX 547 and last traded at GBX 534.07, with a volume of 72607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 570.
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
