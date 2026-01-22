Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Netflix Call Options (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 765,409 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average daily volume of 357,092 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $120.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.
View Our Latest Report on Netflix
Netflix Price Performance
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $2,590,241.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,508.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,179.80. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,653,599 shares of company stock valued at $173,141,263. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Netflix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Netflix
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 fundamentals showed strength — Netflix beat EPS and revenue modestly, crossed ~325M paid members and reported strong ad and pricing gains, providing evidence the core streaming business is still growing. Reuters: Netflix beats revenue estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Advertising is scaling — management said ad revenue topped roughly $1.5B in 2025, supporting a material new monetization stream beyond subscriptions that could boost long?term EPS. Deadline: Ad revenue update
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional / activist flows — some large funds (e.g., ARK) added shares after the report, which can provide support under current volatility. Blockonomi: ARK buys NFLX
- Neutral Sentiment: Netflix amended its WBD offer to an all?cash structure — this clarifies the bid (removes stock contingency) but concentrates cash needs on Netflix rather than changing the headline price. That tradeoff leaves outcomes and approval risk still open. CNBC: All?cash WBD amendment
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory path and rival bids remain key — EU/antitrust scrutiny and Paramount’s challenge raise deal execution uncertainty; market is pricing that uncertainty rather than the theoretical strategic upside. Reuters: EU to weigh bids
- Negative Sentiment: Disappointing near?term guidance — Q1 EPS guidance came in below street expectations, which was the proximate cause of the sell?off despite the Q4 beat. Proactive: Guidance disappointment
- Negative Sentiment: Share?buyback pause to fund WBD — management suspended repurchases to conserve cash for the acquisition, removing an EPS support lever and raising near?term capital?allocation concerns for shareholders. TalkMarkets: Buyback pause
- Negative Sentiment: Higher content spending & margin pressure — Netflix plans to increase programming spend (~+10% in 2026), which clouds near?term margins even if it supports engagement long?term. Financial Post: Content spending rise
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst & price?target churn plus insider selling — several shops trimmed targets or guidance and recent insider sales have amplified negative sentiment, prompting re?rating risk. MarketScreener: PT cuts
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
