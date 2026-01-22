Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Netflix Call Options (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 765,409 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average daily volume of 357,092 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $120.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 46,294,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,809,734. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. Netflix has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $2,590,241.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,508.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,179.80. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,653,599 shares of company stock valued at $173,141,263. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

