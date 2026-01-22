Triad Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 382.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 28,334 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $4,676,526.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,608.30. This represents a 86.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,190 shares of company stock worth $100,254,408. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60. The company has a market capitalization of $335.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $169.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

