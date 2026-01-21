Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 474504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Eastern Platinum Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$142.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.
Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of C$19.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Eastern Platinum Company Profile
Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.
