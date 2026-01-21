Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.60, but opened at $42.05. Progress Software shares last traded at $46.6670, with a volume of 1,125,584 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS.

Key Headlines Impacting Progress Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Progress Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on EPS and showed healthy revenue growth — Progress reported EPS of $1.51 vs. $1.31 expected and revenue up ~17.5% year-over-year, supporting the rally. Q4 Earnings / Slide Deck

Q4 results beat consensus on EPS and showed healthy revenue growth — Progress reported EPS of $1.51 vs. $1.31 expected and revenue up ~17.5% year-over-year, supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management raised forward guidance: FY2026 revenue target of roughly $986M–$1.0B and EPS guidance of $1.74–1.91 (Q1 EPS guide 1.56–1.62), which materially beat prior street expectations and fuels upside expectations for growth. GlobeNewswire: FY2026 Guidance

Management raised forward guidance: FY2026 revenue target of roughly $986M–$1.0B and EPS guidance of $1.74–1.91 (Q1 EPS guide 1.56–1.62), which materially beat prior street expectations and fuels upside expectations for growth. Positive Sentiment: Company cited AI-driven demand and is targeting ~$1B revenue for FY2026 — investors are rewarding the exposure to AI tailwinds and recurring software demand. MSN: AI Demand Boost

Company cited AI-driven demand and is targeting ~$1B revenue for FY2026 — investors are rewarding the exposure to AI tailwinds and recurring software demand. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying from senior executives (including the CEO and other officers) was noted in coverage, which can signal management confidence in the outlook. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

Insider buying from senior executives (including the CEO and other officers) was noted in coverage, which can signal management confidence in the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction reflected both the beat and conservative elements: some commentary called the print “mixed” despite the guidance lift — the company held a conference call and posted slide materials for more color. Benzinga: Mixed Reaction

Market reaction reflected both the beat and conservative elements: some commentary called the print “mixed” despite the guidance lift — the company held a conference call and posted slide materials for more color. Negative Sentiment: Some third?party data providers/feeds reported differing metrics (a few flagged EPS or revenue shortfalls versus certain estimates), and Progress carries meaningful leverage and low short?term liquidity (debt-to-equity ~2.22; current/quick ratios ~0.44), which could amplify downside if growth slows. QuiverQuant: Financial Detail / Discrepancies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 31.5% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 43,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,745,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 8.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,950,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 153,957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,302,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

